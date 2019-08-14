Volunteers collect, fill thousands of backpacks for kids in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers from local companies along with Richmond Public Schools spent Wednesday afternoon collecting thousands of backpacks and filling them with school supplies for kids in need.

A community partnership between CoStar Group, Walmart, Communities In Schools of Richmond, VCU Alumni Association, Genworth, BRINKS, UPS and many others purchased 15,000 backpacks to support K-8 Richmond Public Schools students.

“We’re really pleased to work with these community partners to provide needed resources for RPS kids,” Communities in Schools of Richmond President/CEO Dr. Harold Fitrer said. “We want to make sure that every child walks into school on the first day with the supplies they need for academic success.”

There is still time to help stuff the backpacks! Just head to Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Ownby Lane. The event will be going on until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.