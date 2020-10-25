Volunteers help repair homes in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of volunteers with Rebuilding Together RVA helped repair homes in south Richmond on Saturday morning.

They lent their services to residents in the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods. The volunteers spent the morning installing railings and making updates to the outsides of the homes.

Executive director of Rebuilding Together RVA, Malcolm Jones says it was a blessing to be a part of the event.

“You know with everything happening with COVID, we’re told that in order to stay safe, you need to remain in your home. unfortunately for many of these homeowners and families, home is not safe,” Jones said. “They may have roof damage, HVAC plumbing issues. so to be able to come out to help, and be of service to the community is beneficial.”

The event was originally scheduled for April but was delayed for months because of the pandemic. With the virus still spreading through Virginia the nonprofit took extra precautions during volunteer shifts.

There were only 10 volunteers per shift and everyone helping out was provided with personal protective equipment.

Rebuilding Together RVA projects are also in the works in Henrico and Petersburg.

LATEST HEADLINES: