RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont is still looking for volunteers for their Oktoberfest-themed festival this weekend.

Bier-Garden takes place at Maymont from Sept. 23 through the 24. As a family-friendly event, several thousand guests are expected to attend throughout Friday and Saturday, and with thousands of guests, comes the need for many volunteers.

Volunteer Positions:

Check-In

Greeting

Bartending/Drink sales (21+)

Festhaus

Crafts, games and entertainment at Kinderzone (Saturday only)

Those interested in volunteering can email Volunteer@maymont.org or sign up for a shift online here.