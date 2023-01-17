RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a nonprofit organization in Richmond worked to package thousands of meals to fight hunger across the globe.

Rise Against Hunger partnered with several other organizations and volunteers for the international food drive.

“I don’t want to just be posting about it. I want to be about it,” said Brooke Collins, one of the volunteers.

Collins was among hundreds of other people lending a hand in the operation — loading up boxes and pouring rice into bags at the Hardywood Craft Brewery on Monday, Jan. 16. She said the charity work was her way of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“When he said he had a dream, I think he had a dream of this but also for his people to continue his legacy and take up that torch,” she said.

According to Rise Against Hunger, this Richmond group was expected to pack 50,000 meals into boxes to be sent overseas. Regionally, the nonprofit hoped to package 2.5 million meals with “Day of Service” events.

“A lot of our meals go into school feeding programs because … [it’s] important to help their brains develop well and help them to be able to concentrate in school,” said Sheila Russ, Rise Against Hunger event manager. “So, they can be active, productive members of the community and society.”

Russ says Rise Against Hunger will continue to work to eradicate poverty-related issues beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“That’s our goal,” she said. “To work with a community until they are no longer in need of outside assistance.”