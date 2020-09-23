VSP continue investigating early morning chase on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An early morning police chase in Richmond turned into a fatal encounter Tuesday, while police detained four other minors after evading a traffic stop.

Virginia State Police say a stolen 2013 Honda Civic going 101 miles per hour just before 1:30 a.m. on Interstate-95 sped away from troopers during a traffic stop. Close to two miles up the road, the Honda went right on exit 69 toward Bells Road in Richmond. The vehicle never made it through the off-ramp, however, crashing, with all five people inside.

Troopers say that’s when the minors ran away. Authorities say one underage girl was detained.

Emergency crews were called to the woods to conduct a search. Eventually, a police dog found a lead to the James River off Deepwater Terminal Road. There, police found three boys in the water around 2:23 a.m.

VSP says a trooper called out to come ashore—two complied, one refused, and was later lost in the dark.

After searching for hours, police say a body was found right before 5:30 a.m. just north of Richmond’s port on the James River.

State police say they caught the fifth suspect in the woods, saying all apprehended were from the Metro Richmond/Tri-Cities area.

The boy who died, police believe, was 18.

“It’s very sad,” said Juan Gaskin Jr. from Richmond. He says the unpredictability of the road gives him pause.

“Of course it always worries me about everything, nowadays how that stuff is going on it’s going to worry me,” he said. “The only thing I can do is just pray, take my time and be safe.”

LATEST HEADLINES: