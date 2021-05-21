VSP investigating fatal Thursday night vehicle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that took place on I-95 in Richmond Thursday night.

VSP said the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. on May 20, on I-95 south at the ramp to Maury Street. They said a 2007 Honda accord ran off the left side of the road and hit a jersey wall.

State Police identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Michelle L. Murphy, 52, of Richmond. She was transported to a local hospital but died because of her injuries.

VSP said this an ongoing investigation.

