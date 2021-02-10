VSP issues Senior Alert for 68-year-old man last seen in Richmond

The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for 68-year-old Jack Brown who went missing on Wednesday, Feb. 10. (Photo: VSP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen at the intersection of 25th and Hull streets Wednesday.

Virginia authorities said the Department of Veteran Affairs Police Department is looking for Jack Phillip Brown. Brown is an older black man who is about 5’7 and weighs 135 lbs.

The missing 68-year-old suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

If you know where Brown is, please call the Dept. of Veterans Affairs Police Department at 804-675-5735.