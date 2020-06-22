VSP: Richmond woman runs red light causing multi-vehicle crash, 2 passengers ejected

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a 40-year-old Richmond woman ran a red light causing a four vehicle crash and injuring multiple people.

Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday, June 20 around 11 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Hamilton Street.

According to VSP, the woman — identified as Evonne King — was driving a 2011 Nissan Armada and failed to stop at the red light in that intersection.

King struck a 2006 Land Rover driven by Greg B. Cump that was crossing the intersection. Cump was ejected from his vehicle and his 44-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Police said Cump was not wearing his seatbelt.

King’s 19-year-old passenger was also ejected during the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt and is being treated for life-threatening injuries at MCV, state police said.

King was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

“The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to strike a 2007 Kia Sedona that was stopped in the left turn lane on West Broad Street,” VSP said. “Meanwhile, the Land Rover struck a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van also stopped in the left turn lane behind the Kia.”

The drivers of the Kia and Chevrolet were uninjured, authorities said.

VSP said charges are pending and the crash remains under investiagtion.