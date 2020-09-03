VUU, 8News to host Richmond mayoral debate Thursday, Sept. 24

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University and 8News will team up to host a Richmond Mayoral Candidate debate on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Former Virginia governor and VUU alum, L. Douglas Wilder and 8News anchor Juan Conde will moderate the two-hour debate. Topics discussed will include the voting process amid a pandemic, race and the removal of Confederate statues throughout the city.
A weblink to submit questions will be announced at a later date.
8News will broadcast the event on ABC 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The full broadcast will be streamed on www.wric.com and VUU’s Facebook page.
The event is free and open to the public.
