VUU to receive $1M funding award from TikTok

Virginia Union University is one of 10 academic institutions receiving $1 million each from TikTok. (Photo: Facebook/Virginia Union University)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University (VUU) will receive a $1 million funding award from TikTok, according to a statement from the school.

According to a Facebook post, VUU will be one of eight historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to be awarded this funding. TikTok is also providing $1 million each to two additional academic institutions, for a total of $10 million in funding to support underrepresented students.

The financial assistance will be used to support TikTok’s Health Heroes program.

“Each school will receive $1 million in funding to support undergraduate and graduate scholarships for students pursuing medical careers or other health related fields, helping to ensure the success of future Black, Latinx, and Indigenous health heroes,” TikTok officials said in a release.

According to a 2018 article in Harvard Business Review, Black people make up 13 percent of the U.S. population; but only 4 percent of U.S. doctors, and less than 7 percent of U.S. medical students self-identify as Black. In a qualitative study of Black students’ perspectives on careers in medicine in the Journal of the National Medical Association, students reported financial constraints as one of the major barriers in pursuing a career in medicine.

VUU is expected to release more information on the award this week.