VWC headquarters will be closed Tuesday, January 19 and Wednesday, January 20 due to threat of protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The headquarters of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission (VWC) on Franklin Street in Richmond will be closed on Tuesday, January 19 and Wednesday, January 20 due to the threat of protests in the area.

The drop box located in front of the Commission’s headquarters for subpoenas and hand-delivered filings will also not be available on those dates the press release stated.

Although the Commission’s Clerk’s Office will be closed, parties may continue to file documents by fax or WebFile. However, the filing deadline for any item required to be filed with the Commission during the time the Clerk’s Office is closed is extended to the next business day, on which the Clerk’s Office is open.

While the headquarters is closed, VWC said their Customer Contact Center will be open in order to continue serving their customers.