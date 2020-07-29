Walk-through metal detector installed at Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A walk-through metal detector has been installed at the entrance to Richmond City Hall, a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney told 8News on Wednesday, as part of a security plan developed in the aftermath of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Guns are banned from the building after state lawmakers passed a measure during the 2020 General Assembly session giving localities the authority to regulate firearms in their public spaces.

Stoney introduced an ordinance on June 24, 2019, following the mass shooting and the death of a 9-year-old girl at a Richmond park during Memorial Day weekend. It was passed by the Richmond City Council on July 1, 2019, but required approval from the state legislature before going into effect.

The ordinance, which took effect on July 1 of this year, does not apply to law enforcement officers, security guards or authorized military personnel performing their duties. Firearms are also prohibited at city parks and recreational and community facilities.