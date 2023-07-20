RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine — a museum and charity based in downtown Richmond — will be hosting guided walking tours throughout the Carytown area in July and August.

Walking tours are typically between one and two miles long over the span of around 90 minutes around the boutiques, stores, restaurants and shops and Carytown. The Valentine recommends that attendees wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water.

The Valentine requires tickets to be purchased in advance. Adult tickets are $20, or are $10 for Valentine members and children under 18-years-old are free.

Attendees will park on Cary St. and will meet in front of the Byrd Theatre at 2908 W. Cary St.

Any accommodation requests can be made in advance by emailing tours@thevalentine.org.

Tours are held regardless of rain, but may be cancelled in the case of extreme weather.