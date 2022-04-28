RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you were impressed with porch delivery, prepare to have your socks knocked off. Walmart has introduced a new delivery service that brings groceries inside Richmonder’s homes and safely puts them away inside customers’ refrigerators.

According to the release, Walmart’s InHome delivery service uses “highly trained associates” to deliver groceries and household essentials directly into the customer’s kitchen or garage fridge.

“InHome is the perfect option for busy families, many of whom are beginning the transition back to the office and are increasingly looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Whitney Pegden, VP and GM, Walmart InHome. “We promised at the start of the year to considerably scale InHome throughout the country, and offering it in Richmond is just the start of where we’re headed.”

The Walmart associate will gain access to the customer’s home using smart-entry technology. Customers can extend one-time access by using an existing smart lock, a garage keypad, or by purchasing a new smart lock from InHome for $49.95

The release said that associates will be masked, sanitize surfaces and lock up before they leave.

Here’s how InHome works:

Order: Once signed up for InHome, a customer places their order on the Walmart App and selects InHome as their preferred delivery option. Deliver: A highly trained InHome associate completes the delivery. Upon arriving at the customer’s home, the associate uses a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage through their InHome app, which pairs with smart entry technology. The app notifies the customer at every step and a camera, worn on the associates’ vest, records the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.

InHome will provide 52 new jobs in Richmond. The service costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees, including tips which are built into the membership price.

Delivery drivers will also be able to pick up Walmart.com returns from customers’ homes.