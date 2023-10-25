RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wanda Sykes — Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress, producer and Virginia native — will come to Richmond next year for her comedy tour.

Sykes — who you may know from Netflix comedy ‘The Upshaws,’ ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ — will perform at Dominion Energy Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Tickets go on presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 and general sale for tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Anyone looking to buy tickets can visit Ticketmaster’s website.