RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you want to learn what it takes to work as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at Richmond International Airport, representatives from the Transportation Security Administration will be staffing a recruitment table at the Mechanicsville Public Library next week to speak about the requirements and duties.

TSA staffers will be available at the information table from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the library, located at 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place in Mechanicsville, to meet with interested applicants.

Transportation Security Administration officers process passengers at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash., on May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

There are currently part-time and full-time TSO openings at Richmond International Airport with a starting salary of $17.55 per hour, according to a TSA press release. The federal agency is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to be paid upon starting and then at the staffer’s one-year anniversary. Benefits for part-time and full-time employees include paid training, annual and sick leave and health care plans.

According to the TSA federal jobs page, typically a TSO’s responsibilities include:

Operating various screening equipment and technology to identify dangerous objects in baggage, cargo and/or on passengers, and preventing those objects from being transported onto aircraft

Performing searches and screening, which may include physical interaction with passengers (e.g., pat-downs, property searches) conducting bag searches and lifting/carrying bags, bins and property weighing up to 50lbs.

Controlling terminal entry and exit points

Interacting with the public, giving directions and responding to inquiries

TSA expects to screen a greater volume of travelers regularly this summer and needs additional officers to support its security mission.

To view and apply for open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.