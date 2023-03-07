RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local residents interested in signing up for TSA PreCheck will have their chance at a pop-up being held later this week.

The pop-up is being held at the AAA Glenside Branch Office located at 7009 W Broad Street in Henrico County. From Tuesday to Thursday, the pop-up will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — with a one-hour break between noon and 1 p.m. — and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested is encouraged to make an online appointment before visiting the pop-up. The cost of TSA PreCheck is $78 for five years.