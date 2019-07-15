Want to win free money in Richmond? Scavenger hunt giving away $2K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) ᠆ If you live in Richmond and want to solve mysteries and get free money, then the Breakout Richmond Treasure Hunt is for you.

On July 17, Breakout Games in Richmond will be having a real life treasure hunt around the city. The company will be giving away $2,000 in $100 bills.

Starting at 5 p.m. on July 17, Breakout games will list coordinates of each bill and all you have to do is be the first to the listed coordinates and find the bill to win. The game ends at 8 p.m.

Over 20,000 people have signed up to play.

If you want more information on the game or to join, you can text RICHMONDHUNT to 31996, or click here.