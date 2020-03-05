Wanted man accused of 2016 fatal Richmond southside shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested in connection with a 2016 murder in Richmond’s southside. Authorities say his girlfriend is charged with helping him evade law enforcement for the past three years.

Darnell D. Lee Jr., 34, was arrested Wednesday in Buckeye, Arizona by the U.S. Marshals. North Dakota and Richmond marshals also assisted. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lee Jr.’s girlfriend, Amanda L. Miller, 30, was also arrested. She is charged with accessory for assisting with Darnell D. Lee Jr. hiding out for over three years.

“This arrest was possible thanks to the persistence of Det. Sandy Ledbetter-Clarkson,” said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino. “As she does with all her fugitives, she never stopped tracking Mr. Lee Jr. as he moved to various states while he was on the run.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chesterfield man identified in fatal Richmond southside shooting

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Snead Road for a report of shots fired and a person down on Aug. 23, 2016. They arrived to find Brian M. King, 24, of the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle in Chesterfield County, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a courtyard at the Foxwood Apartments apartment complex.

He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.

