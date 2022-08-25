RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders are coming to Richmond!

The Richmond Rally event will be held at River City Roll in Scott’s Addition on Friday, Aug. 26, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Besides the meet-and-greets, the free event will be open to the public and will feature bowling, live music and food and drink.

Headlining the rally, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to meet current Commanders players, including Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Carson Wentz, as well as Head Coach Ron Rivera. There will also be an opportunity to meet Washington Legends and members of the Command Force, the team’s entertainment team.

Other activities provided will include a kids zone, a photo booth, a display of the team’s new helmets and more.

There will also be giveaways, including rally towels, limited-edition posters and a mobile Fanatics team store where fans can purchase new team merchandise.