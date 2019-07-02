FBI offering $20K reward in case of 9-year-old girl killed at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Richmond Police Department (RPD) held a news conference at RPD headquarters Tuesday morning about the Markiya Dickson case.

The 9-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at Carter Jones Park in Richmond over Memorial Day weekend. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was shot but survived.

Richmond Police said at the press conference that a third victim, an adult male, came forward the next day with minor injuries.

The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Ciara Dickson and Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s parents, hopes the reward will help bring justice for their daughter.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” Dickson told 8News.

“To be honest with you, it’s been hell,” Whitfield said. “It’s like you wake up every morning and go to bed every night and you look around you got two babies sitting right here when I should have had three.”

Memorials can still be found remembering Markiya at Carter Jones Park.

“It jogs my memory,” Whitfield told 8News, “because I was the one who picked my baby up off the ground.”

Richmond Police Lt. Faith Flippo said there were two groups fighting, and more than one gunman at the park. Detectives don’t believe this was a random act.

“However, our victims were innocently caught in the crossfire of the fight,” Flippo said while addressing reporters.

Flippo said they have received a lot of information from the community about the case, but are asking for an eyewitness to come forward to link all the pieces they have together.

“No crime can be solved without the help of an eyewitness,” Flippo added. “So there may be some hesitation with that. There may be fear of those individuals retaliating against them but I assure you any information we receive from the community, their safety is our priority.”

“Put yourself in our shoes,” C. Dickson said. “How would you feel if you were in this situation? You would want somebody to speak.”

