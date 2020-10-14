WATCH LIVE: City leaders give update on COVID-19 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond continues to see a spike in cases and hospitalizations, health officials said Wednesday.

In a COVID-19 update, Mayor Stoney and Deputy Director for Richmond Health District Dr. Melissa Viray said the city is not out of the woods.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Richmond reported 7 new cases since yesterday, bringing the total case count to 4,985. Richmond is averaging 28 new cases daily.

62 Richmond residents have lost their lives to this virus. The city has not seen any new deaths since last week.

Health data by the Virginia Department of Health



Dr. Viray said case incidents and hospitalizations have gone up in the Richmond City Health District since the beginning of October.

Health officials have been looking at what might be driving this spike.

Dr. Viray said the health district continues to worry about the city’s elderly population and outbreaks at long term care facilities. She said they are working closely with these facilities to help manage the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Viray said they are also starting to see more and more exposures in weddings, restaurants, workplaces, hospitals and educational settings.

“Right now is our opportunity to cut this off,” Dr. Viray said.

The health district doctor said that if Richmond residents can continue to wear masks and socially distance then maybe there won’t be a surge in cases.

“I am concerned that if we do not pay attention to this — do not pay attention to early signs, we will be looking at increasing cases that will impact all of our communities throughout Richmond,” Dr. Viray said.