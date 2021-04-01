WATCH LIVE: Dr. Danny Avula receives J&J vaccine; Update from Richmond, Henrico Health District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District is expected to provide an update on the city’s vaccination efforts.

Before the briefing, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula received his COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Avula got the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Richmond Raceway.

Dr. Avula said that it’s been a long time coming but he’s happy to be able to spend more time with his family.

Amy Popovich, Richmond and Henrico Nurse Manager, said they are honored today to be able to give the COVID-19 vaccine to group 1c.

“I want to remind everyone to please continue to register,” Popovich said.

Moving forward the 15% of the health district’s vaccines will be allocated to adults 65 and older. Popovich said that 73% of Richmond and Henrico seniors have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals in Phase 1a and 1b will receive 40% off the vaccine the district has and 45% will go to people in 1c.

“We are a few weeks away from opening Phase 2,” Popovich said. “Now is the time to register.”

Vaccinations at the Richmond Raceway have been happening since January. This weekend the raceway will administer its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine.