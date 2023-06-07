Flowers lie in front of the Altria Theater after Tuesday’s graduation mass shooting (Photo: Allie Barefoot/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The family of the two victims killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting in Richmond addressed the media Wednesday.

The aunt of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson spoke in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond, thanking the city’s police department, first responders and people who have shared prayers and donations.

Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith, were both killed in a mass shooting outside the city’s Altria Theater not long after Jackson walked the stage at the theater during Huguenot High School’s graduation.

“Something that was so special and supposed to be a happy moment for all of us ended as a tragedy,” Jackson’s aunt and Smith’s sister-in-law said Wednesday evening.

The shooting left several others hurt, including five who were also shot. A suspect was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder.

