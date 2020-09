Watch live with 8News at 1 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney will give an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Richmond today at 1 p.m.

Richmond currently has reported 3,950 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 71 new cases since Monday. There have also been reported 49 deaths from the disease.

As of Sept. 1, VCU has 90 active student cases of COVID-19, and as of Aug. 31, the University of Richmond has no active cases of the virus.