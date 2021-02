Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney provides COVID-19 update from home while he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. (Photo: Screenshot from meeting)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will update residents on the coronavirus this afternoon.

The news briefing will take place on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. The mayor will discuss the city’s equity agenda and participate in a Q&A session with local media.

