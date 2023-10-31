RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond officials made an announcement about new funding for the city’s affordable housing crisis during a press conference on Tuesday.

The announcement took place at City Hall around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Mayor Levar Stoney was joined by Richmond City Council members and members of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) for the announcement.

According to Stoney LISC will be matching the City’s already committed $50 million over the course of five years to go towards affordable housing. This brings the total amount of funding for the issue to $100 million over the next five years.

In April 2023, the Richmond City Council declared a housing crisis following a proposal by Stoney on March 27, 2023. According to the council’s resolution, there was a shortage of 23,320 housing units for sale or available to rent in Richmond, and one in five homes in Richmond was sold to out-of-state corporate investors.