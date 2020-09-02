Richmond Deputy Police Chief addresses Tuesday night’s clash at city jail – “He was asked repeatedly to move”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Richmond Deputy Chief Sydney Collier held a press conference today to address yesterday’s clash between RPD officers and protesters that resulted in 11 arrests.

Arrests were made after a protester on a bicycle placed himself in front of a tow truck that RPD called to move vehicles that were illegally parked in the area. According to Deputy Police Chief Collier, the cyclist was asked to move before he was arrested.

“He was asked repeatedly to move,” said Deputy Police Chief Collier at the press conference.

Last night’s demonstration called for the release of everyone incarcerated at the city jail because of the coronavirus outbreak, as it was advertised on Twitter.

As of August 24, more than 100 inmates and staff were quarantined because of a positive COVID-19 test, symptoms or exposure to someone who tested positive for the virus.

