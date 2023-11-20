RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Forum hosted a live announcement to reveal an upcoming competition coming to the region in 2026.

The 2026 National Speech and Debate Tournament is the largest academic event in the country, according to organizers, and will bring 10,000 student contestants and visitors.

Leaders from the Richmond Forum subscription series, Richmond Region Tourism and the City of Richmond gathered at the downtown Richmond Marriott to make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

