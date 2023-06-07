RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Acting Chief Rick Edwards will be joined by Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras to speak at the Richmond Police Headquarters.

Edwards, spoke first, confirming the identities of the victims killed — 8-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith — and the suspect — 19-year-old Amari Pollard — who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Pollard was arraigned on Wednesday morning. According to Edwards, further charges are still pending.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.