Richmond leaders want to know how you would spend $77 million on the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city leaders are asking “How would you plan to spend $77 million on your city?”

The City of Richmond will be receiving $154 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a law passed by Congress. The city will receive the money in two payments of $77 million, a year apart.

The money can be used on four priorities: responding to negative public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; providing premium pay for essential workers; investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure and making up for revenue the city lost during the pandemic.

The city has until 2026 to spend those dollars. The money has the potential to be transformative for the city, Stoney said in a briefing Tuesday.

A survey will be used for community engagement. The survey will be open through August 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Following the first round of engagement, city leaders will use feedback to draft a spending plan which could take a couple of months. However, Stoney said it should be completed before the end of the year.

“There’s a lot that we can be proud of during our recovery,” Stoney said. “These dollars will give us the ability to recover the right way with it being centered around equity.”

Richmond Public Schools will also receive a large amount of money from the federal government. The school system will be responsible for allocating those funds.