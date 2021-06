RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see partly sunny skies across central Virginia today and it will be another hot and humid day with highs near 90. There is the chance for some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening and if you do get one of those storms you could have a quick heavy downpour. The best time for those thunderstorms is from 2:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us tonight and it will be muggy with lows around 70.