“This pandemic is not over”: Mayor Stoney says all City of Richmond employees must get vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a press briefing Wednesday afternoon that all city employees must get vaccinated.

“This pandemic is not over,” Stoney said. Because the pandemic is still in full swing, Stoney continued to repeat his message: everyone who can get vaccinated should roll up their sleeve.

City employees who have been vaccinated have until August 18 to submit their vaccination documentation through the Virginia Department of Health. This new vaccination mandate applies to all city employees including those working from home.

Those who have not been vaccinated are expected to have at least one dose of a vaccine by August 18 and be fully vaccinated by October 1.

Stoney said that after talking with department leaders, he estimates that currently about 40 to 50 city employees are fully vaccinated.

“We take this step not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families but also to safeguard the comfort and well-being of residents, customers, visitors and the public at large,” Mayor Stoney said. “The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”

Stoney said when appropriate, religious and medical exemptions will be allowed. Medical exemption requests must be signed by a licensed medical provider and religious exemption requests must be notarized, the city said in a release.

If an employee chooses not to get vaccinated, Stoney said HR disciplinary actions will be taken.

The mayor said he thinks the vaccine mandate is necessary to keep employees and city residents safe. Support is being offered to employees who want to get tested for COVID-19 or get the vaccine.

“There is time between now and August 18 for folks to get vaccinated,” Stoney said.