Richmond Police chief responds to vandalism at historic Hollywood Cemetery: ‘It’s just shameful’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith held a news conference Monday morning to address vandalism over the weekend at the Hollywood Cemetery.

Chief Smith is asking the public for any information that could help their investigation of the damage to the historic cemetery. Smith said there are no security cameras in the area.

The vandalism happened in the President’s Circle of the historic cemetery, Chief Smith said. U.S. presidents James Monroe and John Tyler are buried there.

“This historical cemetery is the resting place for those who actually founded Richmond,” Smith said. “As well as some of the members of the Confederacy.”

Smith said the graves that were desecrated show no markings of the Confederacy. However, it would take some time to find out if there is a connection.

The call came in around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 13 for reports of vandalism. RPD estimates that the cemetery suffered $200,000 worth of damages.

Authorities said they believe the vandals used a sledgehammer and black spray paint.

“This type of act is reprehensible,” Chief Smith said.

Police still don’t know how many people were involved in this incident. Persons responsible could face felony charges due to the amount of damage.

Richmond City Council Member Reva Trammel asked that the people who did this to turn themselves in.

“I hope you will give yourself up because we are not going to tolerate this in the City of Richmond,” Councilwoman Trammel said.

Smith said they will be doing what they can to increase patrols in the area.

“It’s just kind of hard to stand here before our community and have to tell them not to desecrate a grave,” Smith said.

Anyone with information should contact the cemetery at 804-648-8501 or RPD non-emergency at 804-646-5100.