RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said a man shot and killed by two officers in the city’s East End on Sunday night ignored commands to drop his gun and pointed the weapon at the officers before the shooting.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Garber Street at 10:43 p.m. Sunday for a report of an “unknown armed individual” at a residence in the area, according to police.

Chief Smith said at a press conference Monday that the man, only described by police as a white adult male, was armed with a handgun on someone’s porch.

Smith said the man refused to drop the gun and pointed the weapon at the officers before being shot. Smith added that authorities are not clear why the man was on the person’s porch and have not identified any connection between the homeowner and the man.

Police believe both officers, who are on administrative leave, fired their guns. It is unknown whether the man tried to fire his weapon.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was sent to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

During a press conference Monday, Smith said authorities are reviewing the officers’ body-worn camera footage, security video from the area and have taken statements from the officers and homeowner.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.