RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed, two police officers were injured and a man is fighting for his life after a crash Thursday night near a busy intersection of Richmond Highway.

Richmond Police Department is holding a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. to address the incident.

What we know so far

The Richmond Police Department said officers were on their way to a burglary call at 10:42 p.m. when a police cruiser and a Buick sedan collided at Bells and Castlewood Roads.

Richmond Police said a woman was ejected from the Buick and pronounced dead at the scene. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at the hospital. Two Richmond police officers in the police cruiser were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thursday’s collision is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Detective W. Kress by calling 804-646-0280.

The crash comes eight days after two Henrico police officers and a civilian were critically injured in a crash. Officer Trey Sutton, 24, died from his injuries.

A memorial service was held for the fallen officer at the Victory Tabernacle Church in Midlothian on Wednesday.

