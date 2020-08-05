WATCH: Mayor Stoney provides update on Richmond’s COVID-19 status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City of Richmond officials will provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Mayor Levar Stoney will be joined by Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Richmond has over 3,000 cases of COVID-19, 2,982 confirmed and 52 probable. 286 people are hospitalized and 39 have died from the novel coronavirus.

45.5 percent of the cases in the city are among Latinos. Black people make up 34.8 percent of the cases.

Race and ethnicity data from the City of Richmond provided by the Virginia Department of Health on August 5, 2020.

In last week’s update, Dr. Melissa Viray with the Richmond City Health District said Virginians must remain vigilant so cases in the state don’t spike.

Viray also gave some updated complaint numbers. She said in Henrico and Richmond, they’ve received more than 1,8000 complaints in from people accusing certain businesses of not enforcing or complying with certain COVID-19 requirements, like wearing masks or social distancing.

The health district has not suspended any permits.