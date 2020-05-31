WATCH: Mayor Stoney to address Richmond Riots at 9 a.m.

Watch live with 8News at 9 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney will address the last two days of riots in Richmond during a press conference at 9 a.m.

Over the last two nights, protests turned to riots as demonstrators damaged property around the city, set fires and even shot a man.

The protests and riots were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, is seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yells in distress.

Following the nationwide outrage, Chauvin was fired and has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

