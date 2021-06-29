Mayor Stoney talks Richmond’s COVID-19 response, promotes vaccination events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite seeing lower rates of infection, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator stressed Tuesday that work to combat COVID-19 “is not over.”

Dr. Danny Avula, who was tapped by Gov. Ralph Northam in January to coordinate Virginia’s vaccine rollout, addressed concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant during Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

Richmond City Health District Nurse Manager Amy Popovich joined Avula and Stoney Tuesday, discussing how the district has responded to the virus and ways it has tried to increase vaccinations.

