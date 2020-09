RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Richmond Police said a 20-year-old is wanted for robbing a man who suffered a medical emergency while riding a GRTC bus last week.

Police said they responded to a report of a person down on a GRTC bus on Thursday, September 10 near N. 1st Street and E. Federal Street. When they arrived they found a man unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.