Key points from Mayor Stoney briefing this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney took time in his news briefing this afternoon to discuss the latest COVID-19 data, storm preparation and key points in reimagining public safety.

COVID-19 data

The City of Richmond has over 14,000 cases of COVID-19. 148 people have died since the pandemic started last year. A majority of the cases are in the 20-29 age group.

“The good thing is just like we are seeing all across the county, case counts are going down. We are on a downward trend,” Stoney said. “But we still have to remain vigilant.”

COVID-19 variants have not been found in Richmond, Mayor Stoney said. The mayor emphasized the importance of mask wearing and social distancing to keep the virus contained.

“I know I sound like a broken record but I am just letting you all know this whole thing is not over until we get shots in arm,” the mayor said.

Starting February 17, the Richmond and Henrico Health Department will start weekly vaccination events at the Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Road in the southside for at least six weeks focusing on people age 65 and older.

They will start the first event at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., 300 vaccines will be available. This week’s appointments are already being filed in partnership with southside places of worship.

“We have a very large black and brown community south of the river. A lot of them are tied to their places of worship, so the health district is working with those places of worship to get their seniors vaccinated,” Stoney said.

For future events at Second Baptist Church, the health district will use the interest forms for pre-registration to prioritize southside zipcodes.

Another vaccination event will take place on Friday, February 19 for seniors at Bellemeade Community Center.

Storm preparation

Over the weekend, The National Weather Service issued the first-ever ice storm warning issued for the Richmond metro area.

“We had the most signifcant ice event in roughly two decades over the weekend,” Mayor Stoney said.

According to Stoney, most of metro-Richmond has received their power back but there is another ice storm expected to hit our area Thursday.

Stoney urged residents to prepare for the storm by making sure they have their pantry stocked with non-perishable goods.

Reimagining public safety

During the briefing, Mayor Stoney called special attention to steps the city and police department is taking to form better relationships with the community.

Stoney said that recommendations from Task force on Reimagining Public Safety have been taken seriously and changes are being implemented.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith joined in on the conversation by outlining his five foundation visions for his police department: community involvement, professional accountability, employee wellness, crime management, access, inclusion and equity.

Chief Smith has been in Richmond a little over seven months. During his time on the force he said he is trying to find ways to keep the community better informed and engaged.

Police officers will now carry and distribute business cards with their name, precinct information, space for filling in the report number and contact information.

“This is just a simple thing that can go along way,” Chief Smith said.

These cards can be used by citizens to more easily file complaints or offer compliments.

Another change is one Chief Smith referred to as “connections and chaos.”

“We are training officers not just to stand the line … but also interact with protestors,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith said that would help officers hear what protestors have to say and be able to listen as opposed to just standing there.