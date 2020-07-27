WATCH: Police chief to address violent weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is expected to speak Monday about the unrest in the city, as demonstrations over the weekend ended with several arrests and thousands of dollars in property damage.

Smith joined Mayor Levar Stoney for a Sunday afternoon press conference to address the damage that was done and the city’s response to the violent weekend.

During the briefing, the newly appointed police chief said that officers were assaulted with bricks and batteries. Smith applauded the efforts of the Richmond Fire Department as they responded to multiple fires that were started across the city, noting that three fires were started outside Richmond police headquarters.

The chief also thanked the leadership of Black Lives Matter, saying members were not the ones participating in the violence that took place on Saturday and into Sunday.

Smith said that the groups that took part were clearly there to incite violence — and says he believes ANTIFA took part in the protest and listed the ‘Boogaloo Boys’ as one of the groups present.

