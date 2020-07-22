WATCH: Richmond seeing uptick in COVID-19, nearly 25 new cases reported daily

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Dr. Danny Avula held a press conference Wednesday to provide the city with a COVID-19 update.

This morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported that the City of Richmond had 2,643 positive cases of COVID-19. Mayor Stoney said there have been 28 cases in the city’s government workforce.

Currently, there are 261 people hospitalized for the virus and 35 confirmed deaths. The city’s positivity rate is at 7.4, an increase from last week when it was in the low to mid six percent.

The City of Richmond said they are continuing to rely on their “box it in” strategy to ensure all residents have everything they need to survive this pandemic.

Stoney said community testing events will continue throughout the city.

“If it makes your family more comfortable, your coworkers more comfortable, we ask that you go out and get tested,” Mayor Stoney said.

If you need to get a test, Stoney urges Richmonders to visit RVAStrong.org to learn more about free and low-cost testing.

Stoney said no Richmonder should avoid getting tested because they don’t know what will happen if they test positive.

“If you test positive we will be there to support you along the way,” Stoney said.

Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula provided an update on the city’s health status.

Avula said Virginia is experiencing a significant surge in cases, driven by the case count in the eastern part of the Commonwealth. Richmond is also seeing an uptick.

According to Dr. Avula, there have been nearly 25 new cases reported daily in the City of Richmond for the last two weeks.

Avula said the good news is we have not seen an uptick in hospitalizations or deaths. The last death in the city was on June 19.

The uptick is concerning, Mayor Stoney said, but a reminder to keep following health guidelines — washing your hands, wearing your masks and continued social distancing.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but this is the biggest team project we have ever experienced in our lives,” Stoney said.

The mayor said he thinks Richmonders have gone a good job following guidelines but he has heard of places where mask-wearing and social distancing are not happening, which is concerning.

Stoney added that not wearing a mask is disrespectful to the people in your close proximity and could propel the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Avula said VDH and the local health districts are being tasked with handling complaints of executive orders.