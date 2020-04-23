WATCH: Richmond leaders give update on city’s COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give an update on the city’s COVID-19 response Thursday alongside RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Mayor Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula to provide update LIVE on Facebook at 1 p.m. — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) April 23, 2020

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 259 coronavirus cases in Richmond, with 45 people in the hospital and 13 deaths.

