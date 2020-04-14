WATCH: Richmond leaders give update on city’s response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give an update Tuesday on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic with Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Henrico and Richmond Health Districts.
The briefing will be held at 1 p.m. in the Broad Street Lobby of Richmond City Hall.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
