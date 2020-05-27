WATCH: Stoney administration to hold COVID-19 briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Department, will hold a COVID-19 briefing this morning.

On Tuesday, Mayor Stoney wrote Governor Ralph Northam a letter asking for a modified “Phase One” reopening plan for the city.

I've requested a modified reopening that keeps the city moving forward safely. I want to reopen our city, but a sustainable reopening requires a deliberate and incremental plan. I've asked @GovernorVA to consider our locally-informed strategy. #RVAStrong pic.twitter.com/lAacy2c0jA — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 26, 2020

Hours later, Gov. Northam responded to Stoney saying that he doesn’t believe the city should operate under different “phase one” guidelines as the rest of the state.

Stoney’s press briefing starts at 10 a.m. Stay with 8News for updates.