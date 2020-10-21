WATCH: Stoney and Dr. Avula give update on Richmond’s response its COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula are giving an update on the City’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak this afternoon.

As of this morning, Richmond reported 5,145 total cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths as a result of the virus. The City’s seven day positivity rate is currently at 3.6 percent, which is 1.3 percent lower than the state average.

At his last coronavirus update, Stoney said Richmonders needed to safely celebrate Halloween. While trick-or-treating was not “candled,” he suggest people celebrate safely at home. Some suggestions Stoney gave included having a virtual costume contest and holding a pumpkin carving contest at home.

The mayor warned the city has shut down had suspended the licenses of seven restaurants after they broke COVID-19 safety guidelines and if any private local entity does not follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, especially during Halloween, the city will take action against them.

