RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break is causing delays for morning commuters in downtown Richmond.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Utilities, the water main break is located at the corner of 7th Street and Broad Street.

Both the road and sidewalks on 7th Street and Broad Street have been closed as crews work to assess the scene and prepare repairs.

