A water main break has closed a portion of E. Franklin Street in downtown Richmond.

Richmond Department of Public Utilities says crews are working to repair the break at the intersection of E. Franklin and N. 5th streets. Commuters are asked to avoid the area until repairs are complete, though a timetable is unclear.

The department said on twitter that the 400 block of E. Franklin and 0-100 block of 5th will be without water ‘until further notice.’