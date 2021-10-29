Water main break impacting southwestern portion of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents in the southwestern parts of the city may be experiencing water pressure issues following a water main break on Friday afternoon. Some people are completely without water at this time while other may just have low pressure.

According to the Richmond DPU, the issues were caused by a 3-foot water main break in the James River and Kanawha Canal.

The city has not provided any timeline for when people’s water will be fully restored. A spokesperson for the DPU said crews are onsite trying to fix the issues now.

One building without water now is Huguenot High School. The school’s football game versus Manchester scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled and will not be made up.